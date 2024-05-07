'AITA if I say no to a second baby shower with my husband's family?' MAJOR UPDATE

It's important to draw boundaries when needed, even if it causes waves.

"WIBTA is say no to a second baby shower with my husband's family?"

WIBTA is say no to a second baby shower with my husband's family? Hi, I'm 28 and am currently 25 weeks pregnant. Both my family and my husband's family have talked about baby shower, his family told me who puts the deposit down on the community center will get to host and everything.

So my mom went ahead and put the deposit down and we picked the middle of June because I'll be 32ish weeks pregnant. I've already been really sick and in pain throughout my whole pregnancy so I didn't want to have to host people later than that. My MIL and my GMIL got really angry over the date because a WHOLE WEEK BEFORE they had a family reunion planned.