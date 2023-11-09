'AITA for saying I will not change my gift-giving habits this Christmas?'

I asked for clarity on what she was asking me to do, and she asked if I would give fewer gifts to my fiancée on Christmas, and keep the rest of what I wanted to get her for before or after we visited.

I was a bit confused about what she wanted, so first I asked if she wanted me to just get her, her husband, and my fiancée's siblings more presents. She declined. I then asked if she would like me to give her and her husband some more money to get my fiancée (and her siblings) more gifts. She declined that offer as well and seemed a bit irritated with that.