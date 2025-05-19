'AITA for saying my brother shouldn’t have brought his pregnant GF to my wedding?' MAJOR UPDATE

I think he knew in a wedding setting that attention would be divided, your wedding was his meat shield.

OP responded:

Interesting take and something I hadn’t thought of. He was purposely trying to take attention away from me and my wedding, he just wanted some of the attention taken off of him and his poor decisions? Still selfish.

Rinnme wrote:

NTA. What he did was an AH move, though he probably didn't think it through enough to realize all the implications of his actions.

He absolutely shouldn't have dropped that bomb at your wedding or any wedding.