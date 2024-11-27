'AITA for screaming at my parents because of my brother’s lateness? It keeps ruining things for me.'

Tdluxon wrote:

...But I don't think yelling at your parents will ultimately get any change (feel free to do it anyways just for fun if you want). I'd just always plan to take the bus, handle everything for yourself on your own and just focus on handling you.

Even if your dad offers to drive you, just tell him "no, you've made me late too many times, I can't be late again and I can't trust that you'll be on time." It's unfair but at this point they aren't going to change. and you'll probably be moving out in a couple of years anyways.

OP responded:

Thank you! Usually the bus doesn't come early enough for me to attend help classes before the exams so I guess I'll have to give that up.

I don't think anything I say to my parents will help them wake up so yes you're right, I'll just start being more independent. Thanks again :))