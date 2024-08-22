'AITA for second-guessing having a baby with my husband after he asked for a paternity test?'

I (26F) and my husband Alex (27M) have been married for a year. Recently, I found out I was pregnant. This was not planned, HOWEVER, ever since we got married we have not been using protection every time we got intimate and I'm currently not on any birth control. My guess is that I'm only a few weeks along (I haven't seen a doctor yet). Anyway, I told him when he got back home from work yesterday.
I personally was very happy about it because I've always wanted a mom. I was pretty sure I was all smiles when I told him, and I thought he would be too once he found out the news. Let me add that he's been neutral on having kids. My assumption was wrong. Immediately he gets super upset and asks how in the hell this could happen?
I explained to him that while it was sudden, we hadn't been using protection every time so it wasn't that surprising. I thought he would have understood. For some reason he didn't. After a few minutes of back and forth, he demanded a paternity test and told me there was no way it was his. I was hurt and insulted. Let me be very clear that I did not, and will never, cheat on my husband.
I have also never given him any reason for him to be suspicious about me cheating on him, either. I was so taken aback that he doubted my loyalty enough to ask for a paternity test. I told him I couldn't believe he was seriously asking me for that. He said that I wasn't helping my case, and that if I had nothing to hide, then I would take the test and prove my loyalty to him.
I honestly can't remember all that I said, but I ended up saying something along the lines of "if you're doubting me and my loyalty so much that you think I cheated on you and got pregnant with someone else's baby, then I don't think I want one with you anymore. I don't want to be tied to someone who clearly doesn't trust me."
He blew up at me and accused me of cheating once again. It was a big argument, and he said I was being s--ty, dismissing his concerns, and saying that asking for a paternity test was valid. In the end, !!‼️!! I AGREED TO THE TEST !!‼️!! but said that I stood by my words. Had to highlight that because some people are saying that I didn't agree to it when I very much did.
We haven't spoken since the argument and he's currently at work. I went to my friend for advice and she said that while he was out of line for accusing me of cheating, I shouldn't have said that to him over one of his "valid" concerns, and that clearly had a reason to feel that way about the situation.
I cannot fathom made him feel like I was cheating on him. I was just so hurt that he would insult me like that and accuse me of doing something so disgusting when I thought we were supposed to have trust in each other. But AITA for saying what I did?
Edit: A lot of people are suggesting he got a secret vasectomy that failed, and that did cross my mind! During the argument I did ask if he got a vasectomy or was infertile and that's why the baby couldn't be his, but he dismissed that and continued saying "it just couldn't be his" without providing me a solid reason. So in that regard I have really no idea what to say...
Edit 2: I feel I should elaborate on the "neutral about kids" part. I told him while we were still just dating that no kids was a deal-breaker for me. He said that was fine because his stance on it was that if we ever have kids, it's fine. if something happens and we don't, it's fine. I'm calling that neutral since I don't know what else to call it.
So when I told him I was pregnant I thought he would be fine with it like he said. But apparently he just changed his mind about that and didn't tell me! And also, I have no issues with men wanting paternity tests, I just had an issue with him blatantly accusing me of being a cheater with no solid proof to back it up along with it.
You guys have intimacy without any form of birth control....what exactly is he surprised about?!
Definitely take the paternity test.
But you should require an IQ test to make sure, because I’m pretty sure you’re about to have a child with an idiot. NTA.
The first big blow up I had with my husband was when he accused me of cheating. I wasn’t, never have, cheating is a personal integrity issue to me and I’m not that kind of person. I thought he knew that. The accusations died down only to resurface later, and with it an escalation in controlling behaviour, isolation, emotional ab-se, financial ab-se, etc etc.
He mistreated our second and last child because the first was unquestionably his with strong physical resemblance the second didn’t so the accusations started that she wasn’t his. We are divorced. He’s a d-dbeat POS who hasn’t seen our kids in 15yrs. The ab-se got bad.
The accusations were the start. When all was said and done his repeated infidelity came to light, the pathological level of lying, the general all around sh-ttiness as a human being . Wish internet forums had been a thing where people could have pointed out that he was ab-sing me and opened my eyes sooner.
Could have saved years of psychological damage, suffering and ab-se. OP his behaviour is highly concerning, it is not a reflection of you as a person, you can’t love him into trusting you. And a life walking on eggshells is not a life. If you decide to terminate just know he will use it to character assassinate you as proof you were cheating. He will spread lies.
If you want to terminate, do so. But maybe give him his precious dna test as well,
“There you go you POS proof the baby I will not have with you was actually yours, too late."
Okay, believing this is true and not AI.
Definitely NTA!! You actually need to make a decision if you want to stay together with this SOB or not, like now. If you are standing by these words ⬇️
"Then I don't think I want one with you anymore. I don't want to be tied to someone who clearly doesn't trust me."
Then you go ahead and they can make the DNA test (if I'm correct) with/during the ab-rtion. BUT, I would already file for divorce, because let's be honest, it only will go downhill from here on out.
Also, for his first reaction being to accuse you of cheating, could be projected towards his own actions!!! It is said, " cheaters accuse the innocent partner to make the partner feel bad and deflect from their own actions".
⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ I would be reconsidering this friendship:
"She said that while he was out of line for accusing me of cheating, I shouldn't have said that to him over one of his "valid" concerns, and that clearly had a reason to feel that way about the situation."
WHAT VALID CONCERN????? BTW, just my gut speaking to me, with the reaction from your husband and how your friend is on his side, I'm not sure, but it doesn’t sit well with me. It is to convenient.
Best wishes.
Get a termination, then get a divorce. That thing is not a man, it is a walkingAH.
NTA. You were very reasonable and stated a truth that is healthy and logical.