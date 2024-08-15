'AITA for secretly cheating on the vegetarian diet that my wife put our family on?'

To say this was creating a rift would be an understatement, and eventually, I brought up to our wife that again, while we 100% support her in her decisions around these things, I didn't think it should change things for the boys and me (unless of course, they wanted it).

Wife argued that her values have changed, and that being around some of this stuff was really hard for her, and wanted us to support her. For the next 2-3 months, the house was a place of pretty high tension.

It had gotten so bad that the boys have friends bringing them meat from their houses since it was now completely gone from ours. Anyway, about a week ago my wife went away on a few day long business trip - meaning I was watching the boys Thursday, Friday and Saturday.