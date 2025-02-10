'AITA for secretly recording my coworker sabotaging me? Everyone is mad at me for exposing them.'

"AITAH for secretly recording my coworker sabotaging me and now everyone is mad at me for exposing them?"

Alright, I need some perspective because this whole situation has spiraled out of control, and somehow I am the bad guy. I work in a small office where most people are fine except for this one guy, Brad.

Brad is that coworker. He is always loud, always knows better, and loves throwing others under the bus to make himself look good. We are both up for the same promotion, which would be fine, except he has been getting shady about it. For weeks, I have been noticing that things on my desk go missing. Important files, client notes, even random office supplies.