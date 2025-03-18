'AITA for secretly recording my professor making remarks about women and getting him fired?'

Apprehensive_Gur_551 wrote:

With you submitting anonymously, how did people know it was you?

OP responded:

My best friend was cursing the person who got him fired in front of me. I told him it was me, and he told this to everyone around.

Tough_Tangerine7278 wrote:

Nah that dude got himself fired. Good riddance too. Thank you for cleaning out the trash on behalf of humans everywhere.

Imagine being so arrogant that you don’t know your students have video phones at all times. Lawd hammercy.