'AITA for selecting a non-vegan in-flight child's meal my vegan husband had to pay for?'

"AITA for selecting the in-flight child's meal my vegan husband paid for?"

Hi all, My husband and I are vegan- I am about 2 years in where as he's at about 8. He purchased an international flight to see his family for himself, me, and my daughter (5yo).

Today I was making sure that we had our vegan meals for tomorrow's flight in place but the app wasn't working so I had to call. I requested for my 5 year old to get a child's meal as she is not vegan (her father and I have split custody so her diet is not set) and a very picky eater.

Upon hearing the call end, he informed me that next time I can pay for her flight because he doesn't want to pay for a non-vegan meal- which would be fair if it was not complimentary and/or a separate cost.