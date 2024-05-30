'AITA for sending my parents on a wild goose chase that almost got to the Canadian border?'

Your post is so lighthearted for something so horrifying. You're saying your parents were sneaking into your house without your permission to the point you had to change locks? And that your parents literally tried to follow you on a "road trip?"

That's not funny or annoying; it's really really disturbing. NTA, but I'm really afraid for your privacy inside your home and on your devices

DubiousPeoplePleaser wrote:

You need a follow up act. Tell them they’re not getting any younger and have become forgetful, so you put up some cameras in their house to keep an eye on them. And when they get mad, just tell them that you are doing what they thought you about looking out for family.