'AITA for setting boundaries with my wife's best friend? She keeps hitting on me in front of my wife.'

Apart_Ad_6518 wrote:

NTA. "Despite their assurances that it's all in good fun, I find it really uncomfortable and disrespectful."

Your wife needs to listen up here. Right now. Your space is being invaded, you're being harassed & you're being subjected to unwanted & inappropriate comments.

"She even once jokingly sat on my lap during a group gathering." That's s**ual harrassment. It is not okay. I'm sorry to say it but if your wife doesn't support you here you probably need to have a serious rethink. Maybe asking her how she'd feel if the situation was reversed would be a good starting point for the discussion.

DilithiumCrystalMth wrote: