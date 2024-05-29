'AITA for shouting at my friend for showing off using my newborn child?' UPDATED

Suddenly she tried to take the baby to the other room but I stopped her and almost forcefully took my son from her." Not only was she ignoring you, she tried to remove your child from your presence to apparently "prove her point that she knew best"!! Personally would never let her hold my kid[s] again.

leairek wrote:

NTA. You should never need to repeat the phrase "give me back my baby." Once most certainly is enough, and if she resists you on that point please make her explain exactly how many times in GREAT detail "since you work with kids, how many times did I need to ask for my child back before it became kidnapping?"

The answer is one and she KNOWS it.

You don't try to leave the room with someone's child after they've requested you return them, and if she doesn't KNOW that then she doesn't KNOW ANYTHING about looking after children. She isn't your friend.