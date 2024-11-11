'AITA for showing my friend how to set a timer on his son's computer to make him log off?' UPDATED

He made mention about his son on the weekends staying up past his 9 pm curfew on getting off the computer to get ready for bed and then hearing him get up in the middle of the night to play on the computer. I made an offhand suggestion about setting a timer for his computer to turn off. He looked at me like I grew two heads. He asked is that even possible?

I was like yeah, just look on the computer. We had to look up how to put it on, by googling it. He never knew he could set a timer for the computer to turn off. He even googled if it was possible to set the timer to allow the computer to be turned on, I didn't even think that was possible, till we found it on Google.