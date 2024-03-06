'AITA for siding with my BIL after he used my brother's divorce against him?' MAJOR UPDATE

If I were your sister, I wouldn't step foot in your parents house again. You know damn well your parents know what happened and they support your brother anyway. Family loyalty is BS when it means supporting ANY kind of ab*se.

CanILiveInAGlade wrote:

Genuinely thought with the age gap that this was going in the direction of your sister dating Charlie Kirk. Turns out your brother is Charlie Kirk.

NTA. Also check on you ex-SIL. I think she might need some support.