'AITA for siding with my SIL over my wife when it comes to how their childhoods shaped them?' UPDATED

FIL would bring it up saying his oldest wasn't attending again so I wondered what that family dynamic is. My SIL recently admitted that she's low contact with my FIL. Also for Christmas for example my wife's parents said to get medical supplies for the oldest's gifts. Those are a couple examples.

Innersight wrote:

"Also for Christmas for example my wife's parents said to get medical supplies for the oldest's gifts." Bro, what a sh--tty christmas gift!?😶

"Here are some medical supplies for this horrible, unshakable medical condition you have in the spirit of celebration. Hope you like it!🤩".