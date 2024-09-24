'AITA for siding with my mom when she told my wife she isn't family?' MAJOR UPDATE

My beautiful wife Zoe and I have been married for a year. I have a 10-year-old sister, Liv, who is a very shy, quiet, well behaved kid. With her parents or super close family friends she is sassy, funny, outgoing, but around most adults she is super reserved. Zoe and Liv have an ok relationship, but I certainly wouldn't say they are close.
Liv hates the movie character Krampus. When she was 4 she went downstairs on Christmas Eve and my mom and her friend were watching the movie in the dark living room and it scared the sh--t out of her. Its not like she is still super scared of it, but she definitely still hates it.
We were recently staying with my family while in between places (just for a month) and Zoe found a Halloween mask that looked similar to Krampus at her friends house and thought it would be hilarious to prank Liv. I really don't think she had bad intentions. She has a mischievous streak and it was totally something Liv's dad would do.
So Zoe woke her up with the mask and Liv didn't think it was funny and basically just wouldn't talk to her. My mom came into our room and very aggressively told Zoe "if you ever go into my sleeping child's room again we are going to have a huge problem" Zoe tried to say she was just playing around and she didn't think they would get mad as Liv's dad does stuff like that.
My mom said "he is her f--king dad. you aren't family" Zoe was furious and asked if I was really not going to defend her. I said "you are 100% my family, but Liv probably doesn't think of you as family and that is understandable" My mom even clarified that is what she meant. She said she considers her husband family, but would never ask us to, and she told Zoe to accept that she isn't Liv's family.
Zoe is furious with me for not standing up for her. I feel my mom was mostly right. Liv doesn't view Zoe as family and is more closed off and reserved with her vs her dad who she is 100% comfortable with and would feel she could get back at. Zoe is my family, but it seems weird to push her on my family.
EDIT: because no one is getting it. Zoe is absolutely my family. Zoe and I are a family, and my mom, her husband, and Liv are their own family.
Well, my last post got a loooot of attention and was a lot more decisive than I was expecting. I'd like to clarify some things. I do think of Zoe as my family. She is the most important family in my life. Liv is my half sister and I don't have a relationship with her dad (my mom's husband though I know that might scandalize some of you with your views of family).
I would never prank Liv because we don't have that relationship, so I was pretty horrified that my wife pranked her. My mom never forced her husband on me, so I stand by not forcing Zoe on Liv. Well I just wanted to let you all know we are now no contact with my family.
So the Krampus prank took place Friday night and I haven't really been home since due to crazy work hours. I got home and found Zoe hysterical. I've never seen her like that. She was on the verge of a panic attack and couldn't stop crying. My mom's husband came in and in a really mocking voice said "it's just a prank bro" like he was trying to be some cool Tiktok kid.
While I was gone my mom told Zoe they were going out to dinner with Liv, so Zoe was home alone and my mom's husband and some of their pieces of s--t friends staged a break in. They had ski masks, and ropes, and obviously Zoe thought she was going to die. Then Liv popped out giggling like crazy and Zoe realized what was going on.
I don't agree with what Zoe did to Liv, but it is nothing compared to this sadistic s--t. I actually hit my stepdad which is crazy because he's a black belt, and I might regret it in the morning, but I've never been so pissed. I told my mom I would never forgive her. She began screaming about "she was in my child's f-king bedroom. She had no right. blah blah blah"
I am DONE. We got our s-t and went to a motel. Honestly what sucks is my God father was involved and I always thought he was a cool dude, but whatever he picked his side. Screw them.
Vivid-Farm6291 wrote:
Well would it have been a prank if the wife pulled out a g-n and shot a few of the people breaking in. I see they wanted to get back at the wife from the first prank but no one seems to actually know what the hell a prank is. Pranks are supposed to be harmless and FUNNY. Fun for everyone involved. These are like hazing.
Neat-Pen6522 wrote:
First, your wife was wrong and I don’t think anyone is disputing that. And really the only complaint your mom seems to have is that she went in your sister’s room, which I agree with. If she had jumped out from behind a door or something then I would say your wife wasn’t wrong. None of that excuses a group of grown men causing a woman to think she is about to be r@ped and possibly k-led.
That is NOT A PRANK. There are so many other actual pranks they could have done if they really felt like they needed to get back at her but they chose something dark and scummy. The problem your mom has now is she has lost any moral standing she initially had which is what happens when you stoop lower than the person you’re offended by.
If she or her idiot husband says anything about you hitting him you can look them right in the eye and say, “It’s just a prank, bro”. And then tell them they now have no room to act self-righteous or as if they have any ground to stand on anymore since they chose to retaliate in the way they did.
They “got back” at your wife in a terrible way so going along with their childish mindset they’re even with your wife and now can no longer hold the prank against her. You, however, have every right to protect your wife from people who have just proven that they are willing to go to the extreme to ‘put her in her place’.
emptynest_nana wrote:
This exactly proves why pranks are mean spirited and not okay. Your wife scared a kid. Kids dad ranked back. You all suck. Except the poor kid who was sleeping in her own room to get pranked by an adult she isn't close to.
QTlady wrote:
F--king overreaction! What the shit?! Don't blame Liz. She's young and dumb and all she saw was that Zoe was terrified. Which I can assume she felt with the Krampus dealie. But clearly Liz's family doesn't know the right way to solve their problems so whatever. Now they're dead to you.