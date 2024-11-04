"AITA for signing up for a marathon last minute when my friend wants running to be 'her thing?'"

I had posted on Facebook saying I was going to run it last minute and she FREAKED OUT. She told me that running this marathon was “her thing” and feels like I’m trying to take over something that’s special to her. She said that me posting about it on Facebook would overshadow her post. I never saw it that way—I just thought we could even support each other during the run.

She accused me of being a sh--ty friend, and just said some really terrible things to me. At the run itself, I lost her at the first mile. I texted her like 5 times, called her 3 times. She ignored them all. She called me two house later and she’s 3 miles behind me and tells me to stop and wait for her.