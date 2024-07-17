'AITA for skipping our twins' high school graduation for the birth of our older daughter's baby?' UPDATED

My husband (48M) and I (47F) have three wonderful children: twins (18M and 18F) and an older daughter (25F). Recently, we were faced with an incredibly difficult situation and now our twins are very upset with us. We are genuinely torn and wondering if we made the wrong decision.
Our older daughter was due to give birth around the same time as the twins' high school graduation. As fate would have it, she went into labor on the exact day of the graduation ceremony. This was our first grandchild, and our daughter was understandably anxious and wanted us by her side.
We made the tough call to be there for her, thinking that we could make it up to the twins later. We did inform the twins about the situation, hoping they would understand, but they were clearly disappointed. Since then, they've been giving us the silent treatment and have been ignoring us completely.
They've been going out together, buying food for themselves, and even celebrating their graduation without us. It's heartbreaking to see them so hurt and distant. They aren't speaking to their sister either, which makes the situation even more painful. Our son bluntly told us that he values us and his sister more than "a baby who has its whole life ahead" while the graduation is a once-in-a-lifetime event.
He also warned us not to try talking to his sister, saying she wouldn't bother giving "trash parents" the satisfaction of a response. I've noticed that my husband is deeply affected by this.
He tries to stay strong, but I can see the pain in his eyes every time the twins ignore him or make hurtful comments. He's suggested we spend the entire week spoiling them with gifts and special outings to make it up to them. We thought maybe we could do something special to show them how much we care and to celebrate their achievements in a different way.
Unfortunately, this idea didn’t seem to bridge the gap either. We're genuinely at a loss and filled with regret. We thought they would understand the importance of both events and that we could celebrate their graduation later in a special way. But seeing their reaction, we can't help but wonder if we made a grave mistake.
So, AITA for skipping our twins' high school graduation for the birth of our grandchild?
We are deeply saddened by the rift this has caused in our family and are desperately seeking advice on how to mend it.
corgihuntress wrote:
ETA: After seeing OP's comments, it sounds like they could easily have had at least one parent attend the graduation, and that the elder daughter went into labor and they completely dismissed the twins from their minds. I'm also guessing from the twins' reactions that the parents make a habit of putting the twins second or third or last. YTA
INFO: Why didn't at least one of you go to the graduation? Did your daughter have a husband or boyfriend there? Why couldn't you have left long enough for the graduation--was she in serious labor by that time?
OP responded:
To clarify, our daughter's boyfriend left her when he found out she was pregnant, When she went into labor, we both rushed to be with her and, in the moment, we weren’t thinking straight. We were overwhelmed and wanted to support her through the birth of her first child. Looking back, we realize that one of us should have gone to the graduation.
It was a major oversight on our part, and we deeply regret it. We were so focused on being there for our daughter that we didn't consider the impact our absence would have on the twins' important day. We know we are the AHs in this situation, and we're trying to find a way to make it right.
PlaneJaneLane03 wrote:
YTA. Graduations are like 2 hours. A woman giving birth for the first time would be in labor for more than 2 hours.
ETA: for the first time.
squid0s wrote:
YTA. Even though it was unintentional, you basically just showed your twins that your elder daughter is more important to you than they are. This was a once-in-a-lifetime event for them both and you chose to be elsewhere. Labor takes a long time (usually).
You could’ve told your older daughter that the family would be there after the graduation or one of you (either yourself or your husband) could have gone to the hospital while the other went to the graduation.
Instead, your twins were likely some of the only people who had no one there supporting them during this important occasion. It’s going to take a long time before you will even come close to making this up to them.
amazingmaple wrote:
YTA. Both of you! Talk about favouritism.
OP responded:
I know it seems like it, but we really don’t have favorites. We both love our children equally. We were dumb and made a decision on the spot, and we regret it a lot.
First of all, thank you to everyone who read and responded to my original post. It blew up far more than I expected, and I appreciate all the honest feedback I want to start by saying that my husband and I love all our children equally and never intended to hurt our twins. lost sight of how important the twins' graduation was.
We made a rash decision, and it was a terrible mistake.
To address a common question from the comments: The reason we were in such a hurry to get to our daughter's labor is that when I was pregnant with the twins, I had a miscarriage scare.
The fear and anxiety from that experience still haunt me, and when our older daughter went into labor, those emotions came rushing back. We were terrified something might go wrong, and we felt an overwhelming need to be with her.
After reading the comments on my original post, I showed my husband what I had written and the responses we received. He was deeply affected by the feedback and agreed that we needed to apologize sincerely. We decided to have a family meeting. It was one of the hardest conversations we've ever had, but it was necessary.
We apologized to our twins, expressing our deep regret for missing their graduation and for the pain we caused them. My husband, with tears in his eyes, admitted that we made the wrong choice and asked for their forgiveness. I followed, echoing his sentiments and apologizing for not being there for them during such an important milestone.
The twins were understandably still upset, but they listened. Our son spoke up, saying that while it will take time to heal, he appreciated our apology. Our daughter, expressed how much it hurt to feel like they were second place but said she was willing to work towards rebuilding our relationship.
They both ultimately accepted our apologies.
We are planning a special celebration just for them, inviting their friends and other family members who supported them. It wasn’t a replacement for the graduation we missed, but it was a step towards showing them how much we care.
This experience has taught us a valuable lesson about priorities and communication. We are deeply sorry for the pain we've caused, and we hope that with time and effort, our family can heal and grow stronger from this. I'm sorry hurting my two precious babies and thank you internet for being brutally honest.
CayRianChrist wrote:
It boggles my mind how they hadn't at all talked about what they'd do about this situation beforehand? When my sister was pregnant we all talked about who would do what and where when she went into labour.
Now, she went into labour way too early and our plans were ofc scrapped, but we had an idea at least? How can you NOT have any plan at all when the due date was obviously near another important date?
lostinlilak wrote:
That was my first thought too esp knowing that she’d be giving birth around the time of the twin’s graduation. At least a conversation and some sort of plan would have been good.
creamandcrumbs wrote:
They were probably thinking “what are the odds…?” I agree, it would’ve been so easy to decide beforehand that one parent would be with the twins and that there would be a celebration. One parent could have filmed the ceremony and they later watch it together. Mistakes were made. Owning up to them is a most important life lesson.
SmartQuokka wrote:
Glad it worked out. "The reason we were in such a hurry to get to our daughter's labor is that when I was pregnant with the twins, I had a miscarriage scare. The fear and anxiety from that experience still haunt me, and when our older daughter went into labor, those emotions came rushing back."
Some day you might want to tell them this if you have not already, not as an excuse but as an explanation.
TitaniaT-Rex wrote:
My frustration is that they obviously didn’t plan anything. They knew the dates were going to be tight months in advance. How do you not make plans for the what-ifs? Especially if OP has trauma nearly two decades after her near miscarriage.
Yes, the outcome seems positive, but this wasn’t a spur of the moment mistake; all the adults failed month after month to plan to make sure someone was there for the twins. Most twin parents I know are more organized and better planners because they’ve had to be.
I am really struggling to see how this wasn’t a deliberate choice OP and her husband made. They couldn’t decide who got to see the baby so they both went. I sincerely hope I’m wrong.