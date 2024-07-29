'AITA for slapping my MIL because she thinks I cheated because I'm Puerto Rican?' UPDATED 2X

It consisted of her outing herself as a bigot. Saying she knew “girls like me” couldn’t control themselves, that she knew from the start what would happen. The nerve I had to pass my daughter off as her. Also some very colorful slurs. Husband and I were frozen in shock because she hadn’t even stepped into the house and was just screeching on our doorstep.

What snapped me out of it was when she started to insult my mom, saying she probably did the same to my dad. I don’t know what came over me next. I’ve never hit someone before. But I ended up smacking her so hard her glasses fell off. That’s what got my husband to start talking.