'AITA for sleeping in a separate room with our baby after my husband lied to me?' 'I was PISSED.'

Well, yesterday he asked me if I wanted to get out of the house and go for a drive with him because he was going to look at a truck. I asked where it was and he said "just on the other side of Albany."

Albany is 40ish minutes from us. So I said sure. Well, we get past Albany and it's been like 20 minutes at this point (so an hr total) and I'm getting irritated with being in the back seat so I ask when we will get there. He checks the GPS and says "43 minutes." I was PISSED.