'AITA for snapping at my husband in front of his family? I revealed he hasn't helped me like he claims.'

Paul's husband, Chris also was willing to help me out, and they actually made me feel so much more at ease behind the wheel. I thought I was bad at driving, but it turns out, I was just anxious. Another factor that made me want to learn besides feeling like I need to do this, is that Stan has told me that he won't have a child with me until I get my license, which I definitely understand.

Two weeks ago, on my day off from work, Paul and Chris took me to the DMV and I finally got my license!! I also bought a used car a few days ago from money that I've been saving up for years. I'm so happy and I have has the support from my brother and his husband.