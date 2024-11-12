'AITA for snapping at my BF after he targeted me in a game by bringing up my mom?' MAJOR UPDATE

He knows very well it's a sensitive topic. That being said, we talked it out and I talked to him about his behavior. He was VERY apologetic and he felt really bad. He told me that he had intended his statement of "you WERE targeted" to be apologetic, but it didn't really come off that way.

I talked to him about how it made me feel, he promised to never do it again and he acknowledged that he crossed a line. He also apologized for unintentionally dismissing my feelings when I confronted him the first time. I chose to forgive him, because I truly believe he didn't mean to hurt me so bad. Mistakes happen and I could see and hear it in his voice that he was genuinely sorry for hurting me.