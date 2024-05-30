'AITA for speaking up when I saw a lady push her face into a bunch of cilantro and put it back?' UPDATED

Sharing public space with other people can be frustrating, gross, and conflict inducing, to say the least.

"AITAH for speaking up when I saw a lady push her face into a bunch of cilantro, reject it and put it back on the shelf?"

I saw this and said..."did you?" She huffed and I continued "you just put your face in produce and returned it to the shelf." Calmly.

Then she flipped. Yelling. Nearly screaming. "People should wash their produce" I said, "that's how you spread illnesses lady"

She continued on about washing produce etc. and I walked away and said "don't stick your f#$king face in produce" still calmly. But loud enough she could hear me clearly from 30 feet. Later at checkout she came back screaming "you know I was having a perfectly fine day"

I just calmly asked her to "leave me alone." "I said my piece" The checker ushered her off and asked if I was ok. So. AITAH?

After posting, OP jumped on with a small edit/update.