'AITA for spending my late son's university fund on a trip to Europe instead of giving it to his stepbrother?'

There's no one-size-fits-all way to deal with grief, and even if there was, it still wouldn't apply to everyone.
My son was smart. Smarter than me. I almost requested a paternity test because he was so damn intelligent. THAT IS A JOKE. My ex and I divorced when he was about 12. She remarried when he was 14. I did when he was 16. I had an RESP set up for him. That's an education fund in Canada.
As long as he went for post secondary education he could use the money for anything. I always told him that I was okay with him not going to university. That way I could use the money I had saved up for him to go to Belgium and buy some beer from monks that only allow you to buy one case. He knew I was joking and he always played along. He wouldn't let me get his goat.
When he got accepted to McGill it was the proudest moment of my life. I took him out for a beer to celebrate his achievement and mourn the loss of my trip to Europe. My son was struck and killed by a dr*nk driver in March. I'm dealing with it. My ex is dealing with it. My wife has been nothing but my rock in this. She is holding me up.
I was dealing with the funeral arrangements and everything when my ex came to talk to me about his money. She knew he had a scholarship and was just going to use the money for living expenses and an emergency fund. She asked me what I was going to do with it.
I said I was going to do what I always said I would. I was going to Europe to drink beer. She asked if she could have it for her step son. I thought about it and said no. Her husband is a decent enough person but he made it clear that he wasn't responsible for any expenses for my son. Beyond food and shelter and stuff obviously. Like I said he is decent.
I said I was not going to do that. I was going to go drink beer in my son's honour. She says I'm wasting thousands of dollars. And I guess I am. I have to give back the government portion of the fund. But I don't care. My ex thinks I'm being stupid and irresponsible wasting my son's money like this. I don't care. My son would laugh his **s off if he knew I actually did it.
No_Lavishness_3206 wrote:
NTA. Sorry for your loss. I thought it was a clickbait title but this is a sad fu#$king post. I hope you enjoy your trip and pour out some for your homie. It sounds like you guys had a good relationship.
OP responded:
Thank you.
mylittlewedding wrote:
From someone who lost her 15 yr old sister to a car accident this really tore me up way more than I thought it would. She was k*lled a month after her 15th birthday & had just been accepted to a private high school with a full ride scholarship she had been trying for. The acceptance letter sat on her vanity in her room for years after.
You are NTA if anything far from it…. he ex wife even asking is a huge one. Please go to Europe & celebrate his life! It’s the only thing that should be done with that money. If you have a Venmo/cashapp etc I would love to also buy you a beer. I’m truly sorry for your loss.
OP responded:
Thanks for the offer. I'm going to update when I'm there. I would appreciate it if you had one with me instead.
Famous_Specialist_44 wrote:
My condolences.
Your ex can ask for the money but she shouldn't expect you to say yes. NTA
Westvleeren gold cap is particularly worth travelling for.
OP responded:
That's the stuff I want. It is by lottery so I probably will only try it at the visitors centre.
malngallisaracist wrote:
NTA. You're not wasting your money; you are celebrating your son's life and mourning your loss at the same time.
I'm sorry for your loss and I hope the trip is healing for you. Raise a glass to your son for all the internet strangers who are thinking of you.
N0rmann12 wrote:
NTA and have fun going to Belgium and picking up your case of Westvleteren.
OP responded:
I didn't realize that many people knew about it.
brain124 wrote:
NTA but Jesus Christ, I am so sorry.
Can you tell us more about your son? Share your favorite story about him, what he wanted to do for a job, your favorite activity together.
OP responded:
My son wanted study microbiology and immunology. He has thrown for a loop by the pandemic and he wanted to make sure it didn't happen again. He talked about a lot of stuff that went over my head. I'm a baker. I understand yeast. He loved the Habs. I would get us tickets at least once a year. He loved kayaking with me. We are so close to so much water.
MrsChickenPam wrote:
NTA. I'm sooooo sorry for your loss. You have no obligation to support your ex-wife's new husband's child, it's appalling they even asked. You do what YOU think is best and what would give your son joy. Sounds like you already figured out exactly what that is. Enjoy your trip and toast many a beer to your amazing son.
Competitive_Jump_744 wrote:
Alright, two things to say.
I'm SO SORRY for the loss of your son. That HAS to be hard for you.
NTA. You do what you think your son would enjoy. If you think that going to Europe and having a beer would make him happy, then by golly, go ahead and do it. I hope you do well for yourself.
AliceinWeirdoland wrote:
INFO: Did your ex contribute to the fund as well? Because if so, I do think you should reimburse her for her contributions. If not, then go with God and I'm sorry for your loss.
OP responded:
She did not. I make a lot more money than her and it was part of our budget that I handled.