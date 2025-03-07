'AITA for standing my ground after my ex-friend and my ex-gf invited me to their wedding?' UPDATED 2X

"AITA for refusing to go and standing my ground after my ex friend and my ex gf invited me to their wedding?"

Believe me I'm still confused and i don't get why i'm so important in this story. I mean it's an old story that i thought was past and buried but apparently not (not a native English speaker, sorry).

So when "my daughter" Sofi (she isn't mine biologically because she's the daughter of my best friend who passed of cancer and her mother disappeared out of nowhere and never showed up) was 3, I was with an old ex of mine.(Clara)

After only 1 month of our relationship, I caught Clara cheating on me with a friend of mine. I broke up immediately with her and my relationship with my friend. I blocked their numbers and every contact on social media. But to me that was it and I thought that it was the end but it wasn't.