'AITA for standing my ground after my ex-friend and my ex-gf invited me to their wedding?' UPDATED 2X

Believe me I'm still confused and i don't get why i'm so important in this story.
I mean it's an old story that i thought was past and buried but apparently not (not a native English speaker, sorry).
So when "my daughter" Sofi (she isn't mine biologically because she's the daughter of my best friend who passed of cancer and her mother disappeared out of nowhere and never showed up) was 3, I was with an old ex of mine.(Clara)
After only 1 month of our relationship, I caught Clara cheating on me with a friend of mine. I broke up immediately with her and my relationship with my friend. I blocked their numbers and every contact on social media. But to me that was it and I thought that it was the end but it wasn't.
For years they tried to "make peace" but I always refused rudely and aggressively cause that pain and anger was always there. At that time she was one of those who believed in karma, luck and all this "mystic" stuff but I never realized how much.
Well, a few hours ago, I received a text from Clara inviting me to their wedding. (It would be in 2 weeks) According to her it was a way to "throw the past back and be a better person" but I just refused saying "absolutely f#$king not and go to hell." I genuinely thought that my reply was clear and loud enough but apparently it wasn't and started a whole circus of drama and ridiculousness that is no sense to me.
Apparently in the last months they were always fighting so they went to search help from one of those "future readers" and according to him it was all because the bad karma I sent them for their betrayal.(???) So if I don't forgive them and come to their wedding it would be a disaster.
In this two hours my phone is blowing up with texts and calls from Clara, my ex-friend and even their parents. They are all trying to convince me to forgive them and to go to their wedding. I'm currently replying to all their texts with just "go f3$k yourself and go to hell."
Of course, I never forgave them and will never so they can insist how much they want but I will never do it. They even try the pathetic move to make me feel guilty by saying that if I don't do what they want the disaster of the wedding and their marriage would be only my fault with my "bad karma and malicious influences" hahaha.
I might sound cruel but I'm actually enjoying all this circus cause their excuses are just so non sense that is hilarious. They didn't tried with my parents or our friends cause they know what happened and they would never help them. But like always I had a talk with my grandma (she is my "official psychologist and suggestor" ahahah).
But she said that since ist' important for them I have to just accept and go so this thing would end here. To her I must fake to forgive them but go to the wedding anyway so all this pathetic story end but i don't know. So here I'm asking you for your opinion.
AITAH for refusing to be part of this non sense or I should just accept it so it would end once and forever even if i would never forgive them for real?
Edit: Guys some of you are evil with your ideas! I like it ahahah. I'm actually divided between not going or going and applying some of your advices hahaha.
Anyway...some of you pointed out why i'm so "involved" with this story and the reason is because the friend that betrayed me was one of my closest friends and it's not about the Clara's cheating but because my friend betrayed me so easily like i was a stranger. This is what hurts the most. It's my friend's betrayal that hurts the most instead of the cheating.
But don't worry that I would update you in the next days cause something big happened and I still don't know how to proceed. So thank you all for your advices and evil plans! I wonder why I didn't post on here before, because you guys would have made my life easier years ago hahaha.
Calacmack wrote:
It would be ludicrous to attend this wedding. NTA.
AgeRevolutionary3907 wrote:
NTA. They are trying for you to go so everyone sees you there and assumes that you aprove of then f#$king you over with their lies and cheating. They don't want you there as guests. Guests get a real invitation to a wedding (not a text message), with RSVP, and it's usually months before the time. Even the most backyard wedding that is not a shotgun wedding has the invitations with quite some time before.
Every_Guard wrote:
Absolutely do not go. They’re feeling guilty, and they’re trying to make you the bad guy to avoid full accountability.
Not your monkeys, not your circus (or not your chair, not your problem if millennial iykyk).
Hey people, here I'm again with a major update. Today must have been a day focused on relax, calm, peace and fun but it was all the opposite. Yesterday I had an outburst and I decided that today i had to relax and calm down before doing something stupid or worse.
So yesterday at night at the last minute I organized a day in the mountains for skiing, relaxing and clear my thoughts but I ended up in the hospital. See, when I parked my car at the hotel I fainted in the parking and it's the second time in 3 days so something is wrong with me and i'm currently at the hospital seeking answers. This isn't all, unfortunately.
Thirty minutes ago, I was with my grandparents, who came to see me because they knew what happened, and while we were there talking, guess who showed up out of the blue? My ex gf and my ex friend. They tried to bluff the real reason why they were there but when I saw them in the hall I already knew why.
They went in person trying to convince me to go to their wedding because of the "bad karma" and all that BS from the last post. But this time, I acted quick and smart. After like 3 minutes of them asking me how I was, if it was something big. and all this classic BS I interrupted them and finally told them that yes I will go to their wedding.
Their expressions changed in like 3 seconds and they tried to hug me and thank me but I aggressively told them to back off and stay back cause I needed to rest and reduce any stress. After that, I told them to leave and make me know where they were organizing the wedding, the exact day and hour. My ex told me and I took note and then they left.
My grandparents watched me like I was a ghost and asked me if I for real was about to forgive them. I told them "of course not" and they asked me why the hell I accepted.
So I told them that I accepted my job's promotion and since it was an emergency they needed me in the new country in 8 days. At this point they understood and my grandpa gave me a pat on the shoulder telling me "you f#$king smart ass" with a smile and after a bit more of talking they left.
So yes their wedding is in 10 days but me, Sofi and our new entry puppy will be in another country at 4 hours(by plane) by distance. So of course I wouldn't attend and some of you guys gave me advices on a letter to send them and i took the courage and will take ideas from your last post's evil ideas ahahah.
So right now I'm with Sofi and our puppy and believe me I wish I could be there at their wedding just to see their reactions cause it must be something "special" ahahah. I will update you in a few weeks when I would be in my new country and when I have news from their wedding. Can't wait for it ahahah.
[deleted] wrote:
Bro played 4D chess while they were still trying to read the rulebook. Absolute legend move.
Spring_Chameleon wrote:
Looks like karma came in a different form for you, hope you feel better soon and enjoy your well-deserved vacation far away from all the drama. Also, good job on standing your ground and not letting them manipulate you with their "bad karma" excuse.
Sweet-interview5620 wrote:
Best of luck and I hope they get to the bottom of your illness and it isn’t something serious. I would also be asking myself who I knew that knew enough to tell them I was in hospital so they could corner you. As that person isn’t your friend and they knew so quickly it must be someone close to you.
So make sure not to tell others about you leaving even close friends and family as someone’s not got your best interest at heart. Best of luck and keep safe and avoid driving until you know why you’ve been fainting.