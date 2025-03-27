'AITA for standing up for myself after an estranged friend told me she’s pregnant?'

I (31F) haven’t heard from my college best friend (29F) since June. For context, my dog passed and she ghosted me, which she also did when my dad passed a few years prior. I’d made peace with it after therapy and know people can only meet you as much as they’ve met themselves.

Well, last week she reached out out of the blue. I respectfully expressed how she hurt my feelings and how it’s shocking to hear from her and that her actions made me feel like s#$t, during the darkest moments of my life.

Well this week she’s telling me she’s pregnant, and that I’m going to be an aunt.