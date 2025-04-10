'AITA for not acknowledging my step grandchildren when my stepdaughters made it clear I wasn't family?'

I need to know if I'm being heartless or if I'm justified. Sorry for the long post. I F52 am married to my husband let's call him Mark M57 (fake name). I have three children with my husband, and three stepchildren from my husband's previous marriage.

My husband's previous wife died in childbirth leaving him with two daughters Eva now 38 and Lisa 36, as well as my stepson Micheal 27, all fake names for privacy.

Michael is my son through and through, but my step daughters never acknowledged me in any capacity.