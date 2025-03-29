Financial double standard revealed when wife's success mirrors husband's past and she honors HIS old rules. AITA?

"AITA for sticking to the financial rules my husband made years ago?"

When my husband (R) and I first moved in together we started putting a percent of our earnings into a joint account to cover rent, bills etc. He explained he had a side business and insisted that his money from it was his for his personal use. I was fine with this arrangement.

The first few years together he was doing pretty well, in the realm of $300-500pw. However over the last couple of years it's really dropped off. He's had a few issues with orders and demand, but whatever the reason he's been getting maybe up to $50 on a good week, often nothing.

Meanwhile I began my own side-gig last October, which really took off to my great surprise. When I started I said that I would use any profits I for fun experiences, thinking it would be a couple hundred a month.