'AITA if I continue to stretch my ears after my BF expressed how much he hates it?' UPDATED

I was disheartened. I took out my jewelry, packed them up, and put them away to maybe discard. I’m now sitting here debating whether I should continue stretching because it’s something I want for myself or if I should honor his wishes and stop. I already pushed my luck with how many tattoos and how big they are so maybe I should give up on this one thing.

I don’t want him to think I’m unattractive so I don’t want to change myself past what he’s willing to accept, but I also don’t want him to tell me what to do with my body.

So WIBTA if I continued stretching my ears after my boyfriend expressed how much he hates it?