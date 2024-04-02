'AITA for suggesting my son call off his wedding?' 'She is not a very friendly person.'

My son, Peter, (31M) is getting married to Ellie (29F) in less than three months. I’ve never been very close to Ellie even though they’ve been together for nearly 7 years. She is not a very friendly person, and I’ve always had some concerns about her behavior.

For instance, when they first started dating my son lived with me and Ellie would come out to visit for the weekend (they were in a long distance relationship). They would often cook dinner at our house, but would rarely invited me to join them. I found this to be incredibly rude, as it felt like they were excluding me in my own home. There was also an incident where she was using the washing machine when it overflowed, which completely warped my hardwood floors and led to me having to cancel a dinner party I had been planning for weeks while I got someone out to fix them.