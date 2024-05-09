'AITA for supporting my husband's 'persecution' towards his bio child?' UPDATED 3X

Laura responded that he was her Dad and she will need his support when she goes to Uni since she was planning to move to our city and it was very expensive and hard to find a place, she said she knew he own his own place and that he clearly has money to spare so she was wondering if he would help her out.

My Husband said no, that he was already paying child support and will stop as soon as the law allows him to. She was upset but somehow kept going, she turned to me and said that at the end of the day what is my Husband's will go to her since MIL explained the inheritance laws to her and she wanted to be in good terms with me for when we need to decide what to do with the house, etc.