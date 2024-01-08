Woman on plane refuses to remove her hair from kid's TV, dad 'decided to do something.' AITA?

"AITA for switching seats on a plane to sit behind an attractive woman?"

I just landed at home from taking my family on vacation in mexico. My daughter was watching the Troll movie on the plane and minding her own business.

The woman in front of her decided to put her hair over the back of her seat. This obscured the screen for my kid. My daughter asked her to move her hair but she wouldn't. We pushed the button for the flight attendant and the FA got the woman to move her hair. For about 15 minutes. Then she did it again.

I decided to do something. When my daughter went to the bathroom, I took her seat. When she came back I let her have my seat. She asked why I moved and I said that I really liked the woman's hair and I wanted to get a better look at it.