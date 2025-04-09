'AITA for taking away all of my daughter's luxuries after comments that she made about me?'

I do apologise for what seems to be a rambling. And I promise that this isn't AI created, nor for karma farming. I am just looking for words and opinions from those out of my immediate circle.

Because this entire ordeal has scrambled my entire head and has left my heart torn in two by the one person who I never thought would break it. Because I genuinely want to believe that she loves me and that she was just being an immature teenager.

But I also don't want to be naive to the idea that perhaps these are my daughter's true and honest feelings towards me, and that I've been nothing but a bank of free money for her.