'AITA for taking my biological nieces on days out and excluding my adopted nephew?' UPDATED 2X

This morning I also got texts from my mum and Mia, both on Kate's side. My mum has had a past of kind of favouring her son over her daughters, and she was saying that Tom was valiant adopting Ryan and it was my duty as the local family member to make sure that he was accepted as much as possible.

To those who said, send her along, I wish lol but also found out she and my dad booked a last min flight to get some Winter sun for a few days. Mia was more levelled but still on their side saying I needed to keep the peace as we don't want a scrap just before Christmas, but when I mentioned she organised things without the girls she got quiet.