'AITA for taking clothes in my size off-the-rack so resellers couldn’t grab everything?'

There are times when you simply must take matters into your own hands.

Last week I had time and stopped into a thrift and they were just putting out stuff from their truck. I am never so lucky to be there when that happens, the shops are always very picked over with just Old Navy or Target clothes whenever I can go, so I was happy I might find something.

I started browsing normally and was finding some good stuff for once, then I saw a group of three women come in. One had a little computer for scanning books, the other two had I-pads or something, I assume to check resale prices? Either way they were clearly resellers and started grabbing stuff after checking labels.

I felt a sense of dread because I wouldn’t be fast enough to check, so I just swooped everything off the rack and into my cart in my size.

When the two got to me they started staring. I said “What?” and one was like “We’d like to be able to see what’s on the rack too.”