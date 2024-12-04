'AITA for taking the graduation trip away from my middle school daughter?'

When she was caught, she tried to get her younger sister to lie and cover for her. Her younger sister who came clean told me I needed to protect her because she was scared how her older sister was going to “punish” her.

After I signed her up, I told her that she needed to do everything as we say. We are not strict parents so I don’t think it’s unreasonable. School’s Thanksgiving dinner rolls around. We all went. As soon as she got her food, she tried to leave the table to go hang out with a friend (female). Her dad (my ex) told her to stay for at least a little while. She never asked me or my husband for permission to leave.