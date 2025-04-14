'AITA for taking home an exorbitant amount of breadsticks from a party?'

I'm talking like A TON of breadsticks.
50+ at least.
I had to carry them home in a sack like Santa Claus.
For context, the school that I work at was hosting a party/field day for the kids. There were tons of snacks and free food from all the parents. One of the snacks was breadsticks, which the school usually sells around lunch time.
I was really excited because I normally buy one every day. They're so good. Anyway, after the "party" ended, most people (staff and students) were going home, but there was still a lot of uneaten food, including 4 bags with 50+ breadsticks each. The principal was encouraging people to take home as much food as possible so it didn't go to waste. I saw some other teachers modestly taking 1 or 2 breadsticks.
Realizing this was my chance to get the same breadsticks that I already eat every day, I immediately jumped in and asked if I could take a whole bag. She laughed/said yes. My thinking was "There's 3 other bags. If other people want to take home breadsticks, they still can."
But as I was leaving, one of my coworkers stopped me and said "Jesus- save some for the rest of us! You know there's more people here who might want those." I didn't know what to say cause I partly agreed with her.
I feel like this definitely WOULD be a rude move if there weren't more breadsticks. But there was more, so... I just kinda pointed at the rest of them and said people could take those.
She rolled her eyes at me and told me it's "not proper party etiquette" to take home THAT much food. Especially since I can't eat it all in one day (my plan is to eat it over the course of multiple days. Maybe 2-3 breadsticks per day? One with every meal. Idk how long it takes for bread to go bad but I guess I'll find out.)
Edit: I should mention I don't own a freezer, microwave, nor oven (I am poor.) I plan to eat the bread even if it goes stale. Staleness doesn't bother me. Nor does bad taste to a certain extent.
The only thing that would cause me to throw it out is if it gets infested with bugs or grows mold, but I'm keeping it in an airtight container protected in several layers of plastic wrap. I know it's not ideal, but the alternative was being thrown away. I'd rather save money/get calories (no matter how bad it will eventually taste) than see it thrown out.
INFO:
"so it didn't go to waste."
CAN you eat 50+ breadsticks before they go stale?
just_a_boring_acc (OP)
Let's find out.
NTA, Your coworker is a prick if I was you I would’ve went back and grabbed another bag. It’s not your fault that you’re the breadstick king, some of us are born that way. Enjoy the breadsticks and get that co worker fired immediately.
just_a_boring_acc (OP)
Funnily she's actually my favorite coworker and I normally enjoy talking to her the most. I think that's why her judging me hit so hard. Even though I partly disagreed with what she said, she was still pretty civil about it (still hurts tho).
bro they also have that bread EVERY DAY like yall have an unlimited supply, you can’t possibly feel bad.
She’s probably jealous she didn’t have the balls to grab a bag of breadsticks for herself.
Or she wanted to grab all of them later lol.
THIS. She wanted a bag of bread sticks (and could have had one since 3 were left). However, she didn't want to look bad (in her mind it's not proper). OP took 25% of the remaining bread sticks AFTER the party ended. OP also asked the host if that was okay. Host was fine with it.
You snooze you lose. But actually, as OP left 75% of the bread sticks behind, they did not lose anyway. I bet someone else saw and took a bag too. Once OP took a bag, I'd be like wait, we can do that? And also take a bag.
Unless this is routine behavior for you at work, I doubt your coworker’s judgmental reaction was about you specifically. My guess is that seeing you happily taking home a bag of breadsticks was triggering for her in some way. Maybe she has a sibling who used to eat all the good food and left her with nothing but vegetables as a kid. Maybe a bully used to steal her lunch in middle school.
Because you asked permission to take the amount of breadsticks you did, and you still left plenty for other people, you don’t need to worry any more about this. Just enjoy them!
If you guys are normally friendly, is it possible her giving you a hard time was an attempt at joking around?
just_a_boring_acc (OP)
Nah she seemed genuinely disappointed but luckily we moved past it (more like never spoke of it again)
NTA, there was enough for the other people if u only took 1/4 and you said there was other food and 3/4 of the breadsticks left, and most the staff and kids had left. Ur coworker probably just wanted to take ALL the breadsticks.
just_a_boring_acc (OP)
She didn't even touch a single breadstick at the party and, in fact, I don't think she's ever bought a breadstick since she started working here. Breadstick haters will never understand my cravings.
You were told to take the whole bag. There were 3 more bags left, so everyone had a chance to take more. At events with food there is an incredible amount of waste. Anything that is left after everyone leaves will go in the trash. You saved some food from going to waste.
Provided they were wrapped, I would have taken all of them and taken them to a shelter. She was rude to admonish you, that is bad manners. You saved good food from going in the trash. I would put the breadsticks in the freezer so you’re not forced to eat so many per day.