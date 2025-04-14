'AITA for taking home an exorbitant amount of breadsticks from a party?'

bro they also have that bread EVERY DAY like yall have an unlimited supply, you can’t possibly feel bad.

uptheantinatalism

She’s probably jealous she didn’t have the balls to grab a bag of breadsticks for herself. Or she wanted to grab all of them later lol.

KCarriere

THIS. She wanted a bag of bread sticks (and could have had one since 3 were left). However, she didn't want to look bad (in her mind it's not proper). OP took 25% of the remaining bread sticks AFTER the party ended. OP also asked the host if that was okay. Host was fine with it.