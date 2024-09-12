'AITA for taking kids to dinner when my wife had left food out for them?'

I picked up my 3 and 5 year up from daycare on a night that my wife had to take our 12 year old to a practice. They were hungry when i picked them up and I knew they’d like to go to dinner instead of going home.

Once at the restaurant I saw a text from my wife that she had made them plates before she left the house. It was too late to change plans so we stayed and ate. The dinner she had made was a pretty basic, but it was dinner nonetheless.

When my wife got back home, I told her I saw her text just a few minutes too late and we ate out. She flipped out on me for “wasting her time.” I told her I didn’t intend to waste her time, but that didn’t matter. What I did was “rude.”

Am I rude for this? AITA?