'AITA for taking all my mom's photos from dad's house and asking his new wife why it's any of her business?'

She's still annoyed that I took them all and still feels like it was a f you to her. She also said I was beyond rude to curse at her and ask her why it was her business, as if to say she doesn't also live here and isn't my family now. AITA?

The internet had a lot to say.

Top-Spite-1288 wrote:

So, let me get this straight: -Second wife demands all photos of 1st wife being taken down as she does not want to see them

-Husband/dad complies, tells OP to take whatever photos he wants. Any photos OP does not want would go into storage. -OP takes all photos, dad is fine with it, grandparents are fine with it.