'AITA for taking my brother to live with me without the approval of my dad and his GF?'

I went upstairs and knocked on my brothers’ room and I opened it. My brother dashed out and hugged me. His room was empty, only a bed and a small bedside table, nothing like when we used to live together. I asked where his stuff was to which Sarah said she “threw them out to ‘purify’ his soul so he would not become corrupted like his sister (me).”

I was appalled by this and looked at my father to see if she was serious, but turns out he also agreed. At that moment, my dad tried to take him away from me and that’s when I left that house with him. Now he lives with me and my roommate. My brother says he is much happier here and has started applying to colleges around this area so he can stay with me.