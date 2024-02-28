No one wants to be a rude guest, but people define "rude" in divergent ways.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for "taking up all the attention" art her SIL's baby shower. She wrote:

"AITA for 'taking up all the attention' at my SIL's baby shower?"

I (33F) am an OB/GYN and I've been travelling around different parts of the world on missions with MSF. Long story short, I hadn't been home in 15 months. (For some context, I decided to join due to a depressive episode after my ex-girlfriend broke up with me but I ended up loving it and I just kept going on missions for 15 months. My ex-girlfriend is a good friend of my sister in law, Penny.)