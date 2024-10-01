'AITA for talking to a girl my friend has liked for years but never made a move on?'

"AITA for talking to a girl my friend has liked for years but never made a move?"

I have 3 roommates (all Male), and then myself (M). We have a friend group in college with 6 girls who we have known for the past year. 3 are in relationships and one is a lesbian. Out of the two available girls (we are all straight) there is one girl, who my other roommate has liked for over a year, almost since we meet.

We all have encouraged him to reach out to her, talk to her one on one, and try to make any sort of a move. He’s extremely resistant and commonly says “love will find its way” but has also stated he would be upset if any of us tried anything with her. I always have liked her, but I decided that this was his opportunity and he always made it clear that he liked her.