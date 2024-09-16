'AITA if I just tell everyone the truth even though it would ruin my husband's image?' UPDATED 2X

Five months later, OP shared a major update.

I thank everyone for their supportive words. Especially the people that have been through something similar. Thank you so much for sharing with me. It makes me feel less alone. Also just because I have seen that a lot of people have not been able to read my first post. I have tried everything from getting him to a real psychologist to having him committed.

I have tried with his doctor, with my MIL and with my lawyer. But he has not broken the law or actually as--lted me. Just said he'll off me and our daughter for being wh0res. But to the authorities that does not matter because we don't matter.

So please all the suggestions you have and suggestions to get him committed or that he night have a tumor or dementia or schiz-phrenia.... please stop. I have no fight left in me.