'AITA if I tell my friend that she needs to be less clingy and learn to be more independent?'

"WIBTA if I tell my friend that she needs to be less clingy and learn to be more independent?"

I am 16M, and my two best friends are my twin sister, who is 16F (who I'll call Katie), and our 16F friend (who I'll call Montannah). Don't get me wrong, Montannah's a sweetheart, but she's just getting incredibly clingy towards me and Katie, and I'm worried about her.

What's playing on my mind is a party we're going to this weekend. It's one of our friends' eighteenth birthday party and Katie and I have both been looking forward to it for weeks. Most of our friends are attending, and we haven't seen a few of them in a while because they attend different schools. We were both looking forward to a night of fun and partying with them all.