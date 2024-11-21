"AITA for telling my BF's aunt I could report her after she stole my Coachella ticket?"

The DAY before Coachella my BF's aunt confesses. Her bf had stolen my ticket and had been trying to sell it off. His aunt tried to say she had no idea it was my ticket bc the package had no name, this is a lie. Once I hear about it I immediately start shaking and sobbing feeling betrayed and that we stressed out over nothing.

Since they probably already sold the ticket I couldn’t even go to Coachella. My bf called his mom to tell her how f--ked up this is and his parents agree. She never apologizes just kept up her lies and excuses. I was so fed up that I said “you know it’s illegal to steal other people's mail, I could go to the police about this”. This upset his aunt and I felt bad about this.

My BF said the right thing to do is for my aunt to send us the $600.

We haven’t talked about this incident since with them but I know they talk about me to their whole family bc that’s what they do. When I go to his family parties I just stay quiet and act friendly.