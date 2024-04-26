"AITA for telling my husband to be honest with his family about his name before he forces a name on our son that none of us want him to have?"

So my husband's family has a male name that gets passed down through the generations; it's Andrew George. My husband was given that name at birth, so were three of his male cousins, his dad and five of his dad's cousins, then his grandpa and two of his grandpa's cousins, his great uncle and cousins, then great great grandpa is how far we know it goes back for sure.

My husband never liked his original name. He got the nickname of Sunshine in middle school and when he started college he started going by Sunny and then legally changed his name after graduation to Sunny and a middle name he chose for himself. But he never told his family about the name change and they call him Andrew and some of his siblings call him Drewey.