'AITA for telling a 15-year old that Santa isn't real as a teacher?'

She then replied with "wait what, Santa isn't real?" She looked around her table group and asked the other students "you believe in Santa, right?" The other kids stared at each other and a few of them broke into laughter. I saw one students putting his finger to his mouth, making a shhhhhh gesture to another student while giggling.

She seemed pretty upset for the rest of the class.

So I basically told one of my sophomore year students that Santa wasn't real, assuming that she would already know as a 15-year old.