'AITA for telling an acquaintance I don’t really give a crap about their kids?'

"AITA for telling an acquaintance I don’t really give a sh-t about their kids?"

At a bar with friends. All sitting around a table. All in our 30s. We do this like once or twice a month. There is a woman I’ll name Joan who is a new GF of one of my friends. She has kids from a previous marriage and they are doing well together.

Now I have a dog right now, not kids. Whenever I tell a story about the dog this tw@t just always rolls her eyes and tries to change the subject to her children or children in general. The other night I called her out on this, asking why dude always seems to not want to listen to a funny dog story.

“I just don’t really care much about dogs” “I don’t really care much about your kids but I considerately listen to your stories, regardless.”