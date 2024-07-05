'AITA for telling my aunt her child is a "spoiled brat and it's entirely her fault?' UPDATED 3X

My dad replied that he should be telling that to his wife because we had always been a happy family with no drama until she came along. My uncle told my dad to ask me to apologize to Karen and Emily so that we can put that in the past and my dad told him that he would talk to me but would understand if I didn't want to apologize and would have my back.

I told my dad that I wouldn't apologize and that I wanted a real apology from Karen and Emily for how they treated me for years, and that until then I would ignore them and they wouldn't be invited to any event related to me.

My dad also told my uncle that he should really divorce Karen because she treated him and everyone else miserably and that he didn't even understand why he was with her but my uncle said that it was complicated and my dad didn't tell me much about that.

According to my uncle, more and more family members have started to send messages to Karen to tell her that her behavior was unacceptable and to basically say everything they had kept to themselves for years. My uncle sort of blames me for it because he says that I started a "hate train" against Karen, but I told my dad that in my opinion she started that herself.