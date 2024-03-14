'AITA for telling my best friend that her ruining her own life has nothing to do with me?' UPDATED

I know that sounds harsh and like a betrayal, but it's more like saving someone that's drowning...in their panic, they will drag you under with them if you give them half a chance, and sometimes to save them you have to knock them out... and sometimes to save yourself, you have to let them drown...

You are not obligated to set your life on fire to keep someone else warm, nor do you seem to owe this person anything... You're the safety net friend. I know, cuz I've been on. You're the friend she has because you're always there... just like she kept Ray around to use him, she uses you to be the pillar she leans on while everything around her crumbles...You don't have to be that person, and you shouldn't be. Baby bird her, kick her outta the nest, and let her figure it out from there. You've done enough. It's sink or swim, fail or fly... and that's just life.